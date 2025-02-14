Hyderabad pilgrim on way to Prayagraj dies in accident

The accident occurred when the pilgrims tried to overtake the truck in Chittapur village.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th February 2025 10:06 am IST
Hyderabad pilgrim on way to Prayagraj dies in accident
Representational image

Hyderabad: A pilgrim from Hyderabad died and five others were in an accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Thursday, February 13 while going to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind. According to the police, the accident occurred when the pilgrims tried to overtake the truck in Chittapur village.

Also Read
7 pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Kumbh Mela die in accident

The victim was identified as Sampat Rana and the injured were identified as P Ramesh, Sai Vishal, Chandrashekhar Chari, V Srinivas and Rajinikanth. They are residents of Chintal in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

On February 11, seven pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj died on the spot and five were critically injured when a mini traveller bus collided head-on with a lorry carrying cement in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 14th February 2025 10:06 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button