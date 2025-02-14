Hyderabad pilgrim on way to Prayagraj dies in accident

Hyderabad: A pilgrim from Hyderabad died and five others were in an accident in Telangana’s Nizamabad district on Thursday, February 13 while going to Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh.

The accident occurred on National Highway 44 when the car they were travelling in rammed into a truck from behind. According to the police, the accident occurred when the pilgrims tried to overtake the truck in Chittapur village.

The victim was identified as Sampat Rana and the injured were identified as P Ramesh, Sai Vishal, Chandrashekhar Chari, V Srinivas and Rajinikanth. They are residents of Chintal in Hyderabad.

On February 11, seven pilgrims from Hyderabad returning from Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj died on the spot and five were critically injured when a mini traveller bus collided head-on with a lorry carrying cement in Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.