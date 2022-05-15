Hyderabad: Pista House is hiring for multiple roles; check here

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 15th May 2022 3:30 pm IST
Hyderabad: Pista House is hiring for multiple vacancies; check details

Hyderabad: Pista House, the restaurant chain known for its haleem and biryani based in Hyderabad, is hiring for multiple positions for its branches in the city.

Pista House, has twenty plus outlets across the city— Secunderabad, Kompally, Shalibanda, Kukatpally, Kondapur, Nampally, Nayapul, Mehdipatnam, Hussani Alam, Santoshnagar, Bandlaguda, Tolichowki, Sanathnagar, Nizampet, Masabtank, Gachibowli, Chikkadpally, Patancheru, and Alijah Kotla. They have recently opened outlet at Aramghar.

Pista House, looking for senior and experienced people only to work with the team and have a decent problem solving skill.

Here are the available positions

  • Senior accountants
  • H.R
  • Inventory management
  • Banquet managers
  • Retail managers
  • Food processing specialist
  • Production manager
  • Centralized kitchen experts
  • Graphic designers
  • Social media administrators
  • Tele-callers
  • CRM experts
  • Data entry experts
  • Bakery managers
  • Restaurant managers

Interested job seekers can mail at hr@pistahouse.in

