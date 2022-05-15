Hyderabad: Pista House is hiring for multiple roles; check here

Hyderabad: Pista House, the restaurant chain known for its haleem and biryani based in Hyderabad, is hiring for multiple positions for its branches in the city.

Pista House, has twenty plus outlets across the city— Secunderabad, Kompally, Shalibanda, Kukatpally, Kondapur, Nampally, Nayapul, Mehdipatnam, Hussani Alam, Santoshnagar, Bandlaguda, Tolichowki, Sanathnagar, Nizampet, Masabtank, Gachibowli, Chikkadpally, Patancheru, and Alijah Kotla. They have recently opened outlet at Aramghar.

Pista House, looking for senior and experienced people only to work with the team and have a decent problem solving skill.

Here are the available positions

Senior accountants

H.R

Inventory management

Banquet managers

Retail managers

Food processing specialist

Production manager

Centralized kitchen experts

Graphic designers

Social media administrators

Tele-callers

CRM experts

Data entry experts

Bakery managers

Restaurant managers

Interested job seekers can mail at hr@pistahouse.in