Hyderabad: Plaster of ceiling at OU hostel falls off

Hyderabad: The plaster of the ceiling at the Osmania University (OU)’s New Research Scholar hostel fell right outside the reading room, where several students were gathered on Wednesday, August 14.

A PhD scholar at the political science department, Nelli Satya, said that the ceiling plaster fell while the students were reading newspapers in the reading room at the OU Hostel, a few meters away. “The ceiling plaster fell just outside the room.”

The ceiling plaster may have weakened as water seeped into it following heavy rains in Hyderabad.

In July, students faced a similar situation when the plaster of the ceiling inside a washroom also tore away. Nobody was injured in the incident. However, students raised concerns over their safety and demanded that the management immediately address the issue. Several students expressed dismay over the incident and wished to be relocated.

On Tuesday water dripped through the ceiling at the research scholars’ mess at the university creating puddles in the dining area. Videos of students dining in a mess filled with water were circulated on social media platforms.

The research scholars faced a similar situation last year following which they protested by having food while sitting on a flooded floor.