Hyderabad Police arrest chain snatcher linked to 180 cases

As. many as 14 non-bailable warrants are pending against the accused.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 7:03 pm IST
A man in a black shirt is photographed with six men, including a police officer, in an indoor setting.

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Police on Tuesday, June 2, arrested a 43-year-old man allegedly involved in more than 180 chain-snatching cases across Telangana and several cases in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, officials said.

The accused was identified as Mohammed Faisal Shah Ali Jabri alias Abdullah alias Sohail alias Altaf, a resident of Murad Nagar in Asif Nagar. He was apprehended following a tip-off, the police said.

According to the police, the accused is a habitual offender and was wanted in connection with a large number of chain-snatching cases registered across Telangana. Fourteen non-bailable warrants are pending against him.

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Police said Jabri allegedly carried out a series of gold chain-snatching offences in 2023 under the limits of Saifabad, Moghalpura, Charminar and Nampally police stations before going absconding.

Investigators said he subsequently fled to Bengaluru to evade arrest and later moved to Rayachoti in Andhra Pradesh, where he allegedly committed three more chain-snatching offences under the limits of Rayachoti and Chennur police stations.

Further investigation is underway, the police said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd June 2026 7:03 pm IST

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