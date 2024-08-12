Hyderabad police arrest two for interstate drug racket, 13.5 kg hashish oil seized

Hyderabad: The city police arrested two interstate drug peddlers on Monday, August 12, and seized 13.5 kgs of hashish oil and other materials worth Rs 1 lakh.

According to a police statement, the two accused – Vanchurbha Konda Babu and Vanchurbha Balakrishna – are cousins and worked as farmers in Vishakapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

To earn easy money, the two entered into the business of procuring hashish oil. They procured drugs from Andhra and Odisha and transported it to Bengaluru via Hyderabad.

Subsequently, they befriended a person who promised them ten times the money they were making. The name of the person has not been disclosed by the police.

Konda Babu along with his cousin Balakrishna started buying hashish oil from the unknown person and sold it to their Bengaluru consumer ten times the previous amount.

On August 10, the Bengaluru consumer placed an order for 14 kgs of hashish oil. The brothers used the usual route and entered Hyderabad. The following day, after reaching ORR, they stopped for a break when they were arrested by the police.

Apart from hashish oil, police also seized Rs 2000 cash, two mobiles and packing covers; all amounting to Rs 1 lakh.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to nad the Bengaluru consumer.