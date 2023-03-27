Hyderabad: Police arrest Youth Courage member under PD Act

Hyderabad: The police invoked PD Act against Hyderabad Youth Courage member Mohamed Salman and sent him to Central Prison Chanchalguda on Monday.

According to the Falaknuma police, several criminal cases are registered against Mohd Salman including two in Falaknuma police stations.

Based on orders of the Commissioner of Police Hyderabad C V Anand, the police had prepared a PD Act proposal against him and it was accepted by the committee. The orders of PD detention were served on Mohd Salman and he was shifted to Central Prison Chanchalguda.

Mohd Salman was previously detained under PD Act by the Hyderabad police. The High Court had later set aside his PD Act orders last year and he was released from the prison.