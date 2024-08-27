Hyderabad: Police arrested 2 people with hash oil worth Rs 1.52 crore

Hyderabad: An interstate drug peddling racket was busted, and two persons from Andhra Pradesh were arrested for allegedly transporting 10.2 kg of hash oil worth more than Rs 1.52 crore in market value, police said on Tuesday, August 27.

In a joint operation, the sleuths of the Special Operations Team (SOT), Bhongir, along with the Pochampally police apprehended the two drug peddlers involved in the transportation of hash oil, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police G Sudheer Babu said in a release.

The two accused procured about 10.2 kg of hash oil from persons known to them in Andhra Pradesh and proceeded to Hyderabad. They were nabbed here by the police teams on August 26 after they got off a public bus, it said, adding that the hash oil was seized from them.

A case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, 1985, was registered. Efforts are on to apprehend the other accused, police said.

It is learned that approximately 35 to 40 kg of ganja is used for making 1 kg of hash oil, and thus approximately 450 kg of ganja was used for making 10.2 kg of hash oil.