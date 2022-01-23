Hyderabad police arrested thieves, seizes property worth Rs.19 L

Hyderabad: A gang of four were arrested by the police of Rachakonda for allegedly stealing ornaments from temples, on Saturday. The cops has recovered property worth Rs 19.40 lakh from them.

The accused identified as P Chinna Satyanandam (31), Daravath Naveen (25), Gandam Sammaiah (24) and Jangala Prasad (27). A fifth accused is said to be absconding. The officials seized ornaments worth Rs. 10.75 lakh, a car, a bullet, a bike, gas cylinder and cutting machines from them.

According to the police, the gang allegedly stole a bike or car and changed the number plate to steal gold and silver ornaments from temple. It is also suspected that the accused were involved in 11 cases in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Today reported.

In December, the gang broke into a temple in LB Nagar and stole gold ornaments around 21.5 tolas. To avoid getting caught, the gang steered clear of toll gates and areas where cameras were installed.

They were previously arrested in various criminal cases including property offence and temples theft cases in Nalgonda, Rachakonda, West Godavari, and Vijayawada.