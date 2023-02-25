Hyderabad: Police arrests driver, recovers gold worth Rs 7 cr

Hyderabad: SR Nagar police on Saturday morning arrested a 33-year-old driver and recovered gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 7 crores from him.

According to the police, Velisetti Srinivas Posi, a native of West Godavari District, Andhra Pradesh worked as a driver at Radhika Diamonds, Gachibowli for one-and-a-half months.

On February 17, Srinivas drove sales executives Akshay Kumar and Abhinas to a customer’s house in Madhura Nagar. Akshay Kumar went in to meet the customer and deliver some of the gold ornaments.

Upon returning, Abhinas informed him that Srinivas took the rest of the ornaments and when Abhinas tried to intercept him, the accused allegedly threatened him with a knife.

Akshay Kumar filed a complaint against Srinivas on February 17. The SR Nagar police have reportedly formed six special teams to investigate the issue.

They said that 150 CC TV cameras were observed in various locations of Hyderabad and Cyberabad commissionerate to analyse technical clues.

According to the police, Srinivas confessed that he saw huge transactions of gold and diamond ornaments through the company and decided to steal the ornaments to lead a luxurious life.

After stealing the ornaments he left the car at Bala Nagar and spent time in Warangal and West Godavari districts.

He came to Hyderabad to meet with a prospective buyer. SR Nagar police, acting on reliable information, took the accused into custody along with the stolen property on Saturday.

A total of 82 jewellery pieces weighing 4206.968 grams worth Rs 7 crores were recovered by the police.

Police said that the accused will be produced before the court for judicial remand.