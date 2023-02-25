Hyderabad police seize 212 kg Ganja, 15 gms MDMA in 3 cases

Hyderabad: A total of 212 Kg of Ganja and 15 grams of Methyl​enedioxy​methamphetamine (MDMA) was seized by Telangana police in 3 different cases on Friday and Saturday.

Case 1

On Friday, Special Operations Team (SOT) Bhongir intercepted a goods carrier vehicle at Reddybavi village, Choutuppal Mandal, and caught three drug peddlers transporting 200kgs of Ganja.

According to the police, The SOT team intercepted the vehicle acting on prior information.

The Ganja was allegedly being transported from Ambdar Village, Odisha to Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra by Shaik Mohammad Ibnaan, Rukmuddin Abdul Razak Shaikh aka Irfan, and Ahmed Mohammed Ishaq Merchant. All three accused in this case were residents of Navi Mumbai.

Along with the 200 kgs of Ganja which is worth Rs 60 lakhs, 5 Charas balls, a goods carrier trolley, 4 mobile phones, a dagger, a knife, and an iron rod were seized.

Case 2

In another operation on Friday, the Malkajgiri zone SOT along with Keesara police apprehended a 26-year-old migrant from Odisha for Ganja smuggling.

The accused Barik Jagannath, a mason by profession, was arrested and 10 Kg of Ganja worth Rs 3 lakhs and a mobile phone were seized from him.

Case 3

On Saturday morning, LB Nagar SOT along with L B Nagar police arrested four people for drug peddling and seized 15 grams of MDMA, 2 kgs of Ganja, a Mahindra Verito car, and a few mobile phones.

According to the police, the accused Jakka Sunil, 28, a resident of Saroor Nagar, is a routine drug abuser and was previously involved in a Ganja peddling case in Andhra Pradesh.

He travelled to Araku on Wednesday, to purchase Ganja from a supplier, Sathru. He purchases Ganja for 2 to 4 thousand per Kg and sells it to customers for Rs 15000 to 20000.

He returned to L B Nagar in the early hour of February 25 and met with Shaik Noman.

Sunil and Noman together sold MDMA and Ganja to Md. Arif Khan aka Khan Sahab, Mohd Jaber Quadri aka Shazada and Mirza Ismail Ali Baig. While the four were in the car, Noman left the car saying that we will return soon.

In the meantime, the SOT team approached the car and arrested the four, and seized the drugs from them.

The state police have been nabbing drug peddlers along with seizing massive amounts of narcotic drugs in recent times.

On February 14, Hyderabad police busted three interstate gangs and seized 204 grams of MDMA and 110 kgs of Ganja. The cops managed to get a big lead on the drug supply to the state by tracking down a drug consumer from the city’s HITEC City area.