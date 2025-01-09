Hyderabad police ban kite flying on thoroughfares, DJ during Sankranti

Hyderabad: Hyderabad police commissioner CV Anand on Thursday, January 9, issued orders banning kite flying on thoroughfares and the use of DJ during Sankranti on January 14.

The list of permissible decibel levels during Sankranti has also been issued. In Industrial areas, the decibel level during the day is set at 75 and 70 during the night. In commercial areas, it is set at 65 during the day and 55 during the night.

While Hyderabad has lately developed a culture of using DJs on rooftops while flying kites during Sankranti, in residential areas, the police have set the decibel limit to 55 during the day and 45 during the night.

In silent zones, the police have limited the decibel levels to 50 during the day and 40 during the night.

The use of a DJ and loudspeaker is prohibited from 10:00 pm-6:00 am as per Supreme Court orders.