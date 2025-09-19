Hyderabad police begin two-day traffic summit with HCSC

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police, in coordination with the Hyderabad City Security Council (HCSC), began a two-day traffic summit at Necklace Road on Thursday, September 18.

Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma inaugurated the summit, and senior members of the HCSC participated in the programme.

Delivering the keynote address, the governor stressed that traffic is not merely about congestion, but about saving lives, improving liveability, and building public trust.

“A city’s identity and growth are inseparably tied to its traffic conditions – safe and efficient mobility reflects modernity, inclusivity, and progress,” the Governor added.

He stressed that road safety is about ensuring children return home safely, patients reach hospitals on time, and citizens commute without stress.

He emphasised the need to shift from awareness to action and said, “True awareness means, I know, and I do,” citizens must follow the rules, not just know them.”

Safety measures must equally serve both the Old City and the New City to ensure balanced and equitable development. Summits Drive Change: Far from symbolic, such gatherings foster collaboration and lay out tangible road safety plans.

The traffic summit saw collaboration across sectors, corporations, academia, and enforcement agencies, who must co-create lasting solutions for mobility and safety.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand welcomed participants, noting that this was HCSC’s first summit dedicated to traffic, following its earlier focus on narcotics and women’s safety.

He opined that traffic is the most visible reflection of a city’s character, stating, “Traffic is the city’s face. With over 92 lakh vehicles and 1,500 new additions daily, Hyderabad’s traffic management is central to its reputation as a safe and livable city.”

Speaking of congestion, the police commissioner said it is both a quality-of-life issue and an economic challenge.

Highlighting measures such as Operation ROPE (Removal of Obstructive Parking and Encroachments), advanced signal management systems, VIP convoy coordination, drone and high-rise camera monitoring of traffic, collaboration with Google for AI-driven solutions, deployment of 120 trained traffic marshals, funded by corporate partners like Apollo Hospitals.