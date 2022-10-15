Hyderabad: Police book 283 people for drunk driving in Cyberabad

Hyderabad: Cyberabad traffic police conducted a massive drink and drive check on Friday night, during which 283 people were arrested.

During the special drive, police officers examined a few thousand motorists at various locations around Cyberabad.

210 two-wheeler riders, 63 four-wheeler riders, seven three-wheeler riders, and three heavy trucks were charged. They were all summoned to the counselling session and will be brought before the concerned court.

So far in October, the traffic police have filed 3,122 charges against people who were detected driving drunk. 1549 of them were brought before the court, and punishment of Rs 50.77 lakh was imposed on them. A total of 35 people were sentenced to jail.