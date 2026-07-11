Hyderabad police books 342 cases for parking near bus stops

Hyderabad: In a special drive conducted in coordination with Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TGSRTC), Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 1,860 cases since July 6 against private vehicles for unauthorised passenger transportation, overloading, permit violations, and illegal parking near bus stops.

The highest number of violations involved bus bay parking, with 520 cases, followed by 504 cases for carrying excess passengers and 342 cases for parking/waiting near bus stops.

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As many as 342 cases were booked for driving without a valid driving licence, registration certificate, fitness certificate, insurance, or pollution certificate and 141 cases were booked against goods vehicles for transporting passengers.

Eleven cases were booked against private vehicles for carrying passengers without valid permits or in violation of permit conditions.

Hyderabad Traffic Police has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against such violations, as they endanger public safety and disturb the smooth functioning of public transport services.

Similar enforcement drives will be conducted regularly to ensure strict compliance with the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act and to promote safe, disciplined and hassle-free transportation across Hyderabad, police said.