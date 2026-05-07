Hyderabad police bust black marketing gang, seize 129 commercial cylinders

Hyderabad: A gang of four people was arrested for the illegal sale of commercial LPG in Hyderabad on May 5, and 129 gas cylinders, a vehicle, cash, and mobile phones worth Rs 7,50,000 were seized from them.

The accused were identified as Yalam Parthip Kumar, 21, Jallela Mallesh, 25, both agents of a gas agency, Mora Nagarjuna, 32, a driver and Nagulapally Mallesh 56, a customer.

Also Read Thieves decamp with 82 gas cylinders from Sangareddy warehouse

They were arrested from IDH Colony, New Bhoiguda, Secunderabad, for illegally selling commercial LPG cylinders to customers at high prices. Out of the seized cylinders, 25 were filled, and 104 were empty.

Based on a tip off the Commissioner’s Task Force, Secunderabad Zone Team, in coordination with Gandhi Nagar Police apprehended the accused.