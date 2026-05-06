Thieves decamp with 82 gas cylinders from Sangareddy warehouse

Hyderabad: Unidentified thieves stole 82 LPG cylinders from a gas agency godown in Kohir town of Sangareddy district late Monday night, May 4, police said, amid rising commercial LPG prices and increased monitoring of cylinder diversion in Telangana.

According to the police, the theft took place at the Manisha Indane Gas warehouse in Bhimnagar Colony. The accused allegedly damaged a CCTV camera installed at the entrance before entering the premises.

The burglars broke open the godown doors and escaped with 51 filled LPG cylinders and 31 empty cylinders.

The incident came to light on Tuesday morning when delivery personnel noticed the warehouse doors open and alerted the agency management.

Officials from the Civil Supplies Department and police visited the spot and gathered details. Investigators suspect the involvement of an organised gang, given the scale of the theft.

Also Read Unauthorized LPG supply risk rises in Telangana amid record price hike

The theft comes against the backdrop of a recent increase in commercial LPG cylinder prices, which has raised concerns over illegal diversion and black-market sale of cylinders.

Oil marketing companies earlier this month increased the price of 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders, adding to operational costs for hotels, eateries and small businesses.

Police said efforts are underway to trace the stolen cylinders and identify those involved in the theft.