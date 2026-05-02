Unauthorized LPG supply risk rises in Telangana amid record price hike

Commercial LPG prices hit record highs after steep ₹993 hike; association warns of illegal suppliers exploiting consumers with inflated rates and substandard cylinders.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 7:59 am IST
Centre asks states, union territories to enhance the supply of 5 kg LPG cylinders to migrant workers living in their states.
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Hyderabad: The Telangana LPG Distributors Association has warned consumers against the growing risk of exploitation by unauthorised LPG suppliers following the sharp rise in commercial cylinder prices.

Association president K Jaganmohan Reddy said illegal vendors may take advantage of the situation by charging inflated prices or supplying underweight and substandard cylinders.

Purchase only from authorised distributors: Telangana LPG distributors body

He urged consumers not to rely on middlemen and to purchase LPG only from authorised distributors to ensure safety and fair pricing.

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The warning comes in the backdrop of a steep increase in commercial LPG prices. On May 1, the price of a 19-kg commercial cylinder was hiked by Rs 993—the largest-ever increase—pushing the rate to a record Rs 3,071.50 in Delhi from Rs 2,078.50 earlier.

This marks the third consecutive monthly hike, after increases of Rs 195.50 in April and Rs 114.50 in March, taking the total rise to Rs 1,303 in three months.

The surge is linked to rising global energy prices, driven in part by supply disruptions caused by the West Asia conflict. State-run oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil Corporation, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum revise LPG prices on a monthly basis in line with international benchmarks and exchange rates.

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Domestic gas prices remain unchanged

Despite the spike in commercial LPG rates, domestic cooking gas prices have remained unchanged. A 14.2-kg household LPG cylinder continues to cost Rs 913 in Delhi, with the last hike of Rs 60 implemented in March.

The association also highlighted that 5-kg LPG cylinders are available with authorised distributors. Students staying in hostels, individuals in rented accommodations, and migrant workers can obtain these smaller connections by providing valid identification such as Aadhaar or voter ID.

Authorities and industry representatives have urged consumers to remain cautious and avoid unauthorised sellers as fuel price volatility continues to impact the market.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 2nd May 2026 7:59 am IST

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