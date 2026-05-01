KTR slams centre over Rs 1,000 LPG cylinder price hike

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Thursday, April 30, demanded an immediate rollback of the steep hike in LPG cylinder prices, terming it an “unprecedented burden” on the poor and working classes.

Addressing May Day celebrations at Telangana Bhavan, the BRS working president criticised the BJP-led Central government for increasing commercial LPG cylinder prices by nearly Rs 1,000 in a single revision, calling it “unheard of in the country’s history.”

He said the price of a cylinder in Hyderabad has now risen to Rs 3,315 from Rs 2,321.

KTR said the sharp hike would severely impact households as well as workers in hotels, small businesses, and the self-employed.

He warned that the increase could force restaurants and eateries to shut down, putting a large number of workers at risk of losing their livelihoods.

Rollback LPG price as ‘May Day gift’: KTR to PM Modi

Describing the move as a “May Day gift” by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to workers, he alleged that instead of supporting labourers, the Centre had imposed additional financial stress on them.

He also criticised the government for not sparing smaller LPG cylinders used by bachelors and low-income groups, saying the hike would lead to a rise in food prices, including daily meals and tiffin costs.

Hospitality sector under pressure: KTR

KTR further said the hospitality sector was already under pressure due to global uncertainties, including tensions involving Iran and the United States, and that the price hike would worsen the situation for workers and small businesses dependent on the sector.

Highlighting the broader economic scenario, he said the falling value of the rupee and rising fuel costs have made life increasingly difficult for ordinary citizens. He alleged that the Centre has been burdening the public through repeated increases in fuel prices, pushing petrol rates sharply higher and triggering inflation across sectors.

Questioning how the common man is expected to cope, KTR urged the Centre to immediately roll back the LPG price hike and also reconsider increases in petrol and diesel prices.

He made these remarks while addressing workers during the May Day celebrations organised by the party in Hyderabad.