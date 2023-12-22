Hyderabad police bust fake certificate racket, two arrested

Hyderabad: The LB Nagar Special Operations Team successfully apprehended two individuals on Thursday who were selling counterfeit education certificates.

The accused, M Ravi, 40, from Ramnagar, and Naushad, 36, from Mancherial, were found selling the counterfeit certificates by charging a hefty sum of Rs 1.5 lakh.

During investigations, police uncovered a rim of counterfeit certificates from various reputed institutions, including Capital University in Jharkhand, VBS Purvanchal University in Uttar Pradesh, Rajeev Gandhi Institute in Delhi, Rajeev Gandhi Industrial Training Centre in Delhi, and Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidya Peeth in Varanasi. The seized items included fake memos, recommendation letters, and migration certificates.

The accused also possessed a fake private bank certificate and certificates from the Telangana Open School Society. The accused have been handed over to Medipally police for further investigation into the matter.