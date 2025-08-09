Hyderabad police bust intl trafficking racket, 4 Bangladesh women rescued

Hyderabad: An international human trafficking racket was busted by the Hyderabad police with three local persons being arrested, while two other accused are absconding. Four Bangladeshi women were rescued during the raids at Ismailnagar Bandlaguda and Muradnagar, Mehdipatnam as well.

The arrested accused are identified as Hajera Begum, Mohammed Sameer and Shahnaz Fatima, while Rupa, an alleged Bangladesh human trafficking kingpin and one more agent Sarwar are absconding.

According to A Sudhakar, ACP Chandrayangutta, a woman had approached the police station Bandlaguda and complained that a group of people were forcing her into prostitution after bringing her to India illegally through the sea route.

Based on the complaint, the Hyderabad police raided two places at Bandlaguda and Mehdipatnam and apprehended Hajera Begum of Ismailnagar at Bandlaguda, Mohammed Sameer of Babanagar at Chandrayangutta and Shahnaz Fatima, a resident of Muradnagar Mehdipatnam.

“The victim was brought to India by Rupa, who handed over her to Hajera Begum and left. The woman was threatened and forced into prostitution by Hajera, Shahnaz and Sameer. She was taken to hotels and asked to entertain clients,” said A Sudhakar, ACP Chandrayangutta.

The Bangladesh woman (complainant) escaped and approached the police who promptly booked a case and started investigation. During the raid conducted on the house of Shahnaz Fatima, three more Bangladeshi women were rescued.