Hyderabad police bust prostitution racket at hotel in Banjara Hills

One of the three rescued women was found to be an Uzbek national.

The commissioner's task force busts sex racket running inside a hotel in Banjara Hills on Thursday, October 23, 2025.
Police busted a prostitution racket in Hyderabad on Thursday

Hyderabad: A prostitution racket was busted in Hyderabad on Thursday, October 23. Three individuals, seven customers, were arrested, and three women were rescued.

Based on a tip-off, sleuths of the Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone and Banjara Hills police raided “R-Inn Hotel” located at Road Number 12 of Banjara Hills and found the illegal activity being carried out in rooms 111 and 112.

One of the three rescued women is an Uzbek national.

According to the additional deputy commissioner of police, Iqbal Siddiqui, 36-year-old Hyderabadi, Md Shareef, earlier ran another prostitution racket at a salon named Style Maker Saloon. “Shareef hired unemployed women from Hyderabad by offering a good salary and commission. However, they were forced into prostitution,” the officer said.

Police also seized Rs 5950 in cash, 12 unused condoms and 13 cell phones.

A case has been registered and further investigations are on.

