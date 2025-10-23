Ex TDP leader accused of molestation dies after jumping into lake; police calls ‘suicide’

In a shocking twist, former Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader, Tatik Narayana Rao, who was accused of attempting to molest a 13-year-old school girl, allegedly jumped into a lake near Tuni in Andhra Pradesh on late Wednesday night, October 22.

According to Peddapuram sub-divisional police officer, Srihari Raju, the 62-year-old was being taken to a local court. “At around 10 pm, when the vehicle reached the outskirts of Tuni and neared Komati Cheruvu, he asked the officials to halt for a bathroom break,” the officer said.

“However, he jumped into the lake while trying to escape,” officer Raju said, adding, “His body was fished out this morning (Thursday).”

Meanwhile, Rao’s family disputed the police’s suicide claim, alleging he was murdered. They said that they were not provided with any information about the incident.

The previous day, Rao was arrested for luring a 13-year-old schoolgirl from Tuni Rural Gurukulam to an isolated orchard and attempting to molest her. The crime came to light after a local confronted Rao and shot a video of the duo rushing to escape the orchard.

Rao was subsequently booked under Section 137 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (kidnapping), IPC Section 354A (sexual harassment), and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for attempted sexual assault.

His arrest had sparked a political storm after the victim’s parents and the Dalit community held a protest, demanding the suspension of the school’s principal for negligence.

Telugu Desam Party distanced itself from Rao, with state education minister Nara Lokesh condemning the incident and promising strict action against the accused. “I am deeply shocked and outraged by the incident at Tuni Rural Gurukulam School where Tatik Narayana Rao attempted to sexually assault a student sexually. Such heinous acts against our children are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. The TDP has zero tolerance for such behaviour,” he had said.

Rao was subsequently suspended from the party. The 13-year-old girl is currently receiving counselling, and her privacy is being protected per POCSO guidelines.