Hyderabad police bust prostitution racket in Begumpet graveyard.

Hyderabad: The Begumpet police have busted a prostitution racket being run from a graveyard close to Shyamlal Complex in Begumpet.

Madhavi, who has been running the racket, along with a victim and a client, was caught red-handed by the police during a raid on the graveyard’s premises, and cases were filed against the three.

The client who was caught by the police was found to be a civil contractor.

The accused were found to be luring young women into sex work, and have been using a room and other areas in the graveyard to run prostitution, the police said.

Based on specific inputs, the police conducted the raid and unearthed the prostitution racket.

The police stated that they were conducting further investigation to find out who else was involved in the racket.