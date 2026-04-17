Hyderabad police chief interacts with drug-positive rowdy-sheeters at Gandhi Hospital.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar on Friday, April 17, visited the De-Addiction Centre at Gandhi Hospital in Secunderabad, where he interacted with rowdy-sheeters who had tested positive in drug screenings conducted by the Task Force police.

In a post on X, Sajjanar said he enquired about their health conditions and the measures being taken to help them come out of addiction.

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Crackdown details

As part of intensified surveillance on individuals who could disrupt law and order, police conducted drug tests on 239 rowdy-sheeters across the city, of whom 188 tested positive.

He noted that 35 individuals are currently undergoing treatment at the Gandhi De-Addiction Centre, while the remaining are receiving counselling and treatment at other rehabilitation centres.

Enforcement measures

The Commissioner said all police stations in the city have been equipped with advanced drug detection kits. Field-level officers have been directed to conduct drug tests on suspicious persons, particularly youth, during night hours.

Authorities are also maintaining close watch on the movements of rowdy-sheeters to prevent any disturbance to peace and public safety.

State initiative

Highlighting broader initiatives, Sajjanar said that 35 de-addiction centres have been established across Telangana based on proposals by Eagle Force Director Sandeep Shandilya, calling it a model for the country and a historic decision by the state government.

He emphasised that while efforts are underway to rehabilitate those affected by drug addiction, strict action is also being taken against drug peddlers. History sheets will be opened against offenders, and stringent legal action will be taken as per the law, he added.