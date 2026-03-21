Report immediately: Hyderabad CP Sajjanar warns women of cyber blackmail

Hyderabad: Amid the rapid rise in smartphone usage and social media penetration, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police VC Sajjanar has issued a strong advisory warning about the growing threat of cyber exploitation targeting young women.

He flagged a surge in distressing incidents where unsuspecting girls are being lured and blackmailed by cybercriminals operating through fake online identities.

The Commissioner noted that smartphones, once a tool of convenience, are increasingly becoming a source of risk. Cybercriminals are creating fake profiles using images of attractive men or film actors as display pictures. These accounts send friend requests on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram, specifically targeting young women.

From trust to threat

Once contact is established, perpetrators manipulate victims into sharing personal photos and videos. They then turn hostile, using the content to blackmail victims. In several cases, the material is morphed and used to extort money or coerce victims into meeting in person.

“Fear of social stigma and embarrassment prevents many victims from informing their families. Some end up paying large sums of money while enduring severe mental distress. In extreme cases, such harassment has led to suicides,” he said.

Report immediately: Sajjanar

Sajjanar urged women not to give in to blackmail or take extreme steps. “If you face any such harassment online, do not panic. Inform your parents or close friends immediately,” he said.

He also advised victims to approach the police without hesitation by dialling 100, assuring full support from the authorities.

The Hyderabad City Police Commissioner called on parents to spend more time with their children and remain aware of their online activities, including their interactions on social media.

Issuing a stern warning, Sajjanar said offenders cannot evade the law by using fake profiles, numbers or VPNs. “No matter where you are, we will track you down and take strict legal action,” he warned.