Hyderabad: Police Command Control launch on Aug 4; avoid these routes

The inaugural will be held on Road no 12, Banjara Hills. Hence, citizens are required to avoid that road due to heavy traffic congestion.

Hyderabad: The Telangana police department announced traffic diversions in connection with the inaugural of the new office for the police commissioner and integrated command control centre on August 4 from 11 am to 5 pm.

Traffic coming from NTR Bhavan towards Apollo Hospital and Film Nagar, Banjara Hills can take an alternate route towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost to Road No 36, Road No 45 towards Madhapur, Cyberabad.

Traffic coming from Masab Tank towards Road No 12, Banjara Hills can take an alternate route towards Road No 1, Banjara Hills, Road No 10, Zaheera Nagar, Cancer Hospital.

Traffic coming from Film Nagar towards Orissa Island can take an alternate route towards Jubilee Hills Checkpost, NTR Bhavan, Sagar Society, SNT, and NFCL towards Panjagutta.

Traffic coming from Masab Tank towards Road No 12 and Jubilee Hills can take an alternate route via Mehdipatnam, Nanal Nagar, Tolichowki, Film Nagar, and Jubilee Hills.

