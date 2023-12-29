Hyderabad police commissioner leads ‘Say No To Drugs’ rally with Shadan group

Hyderabad: In a collaborative effort to combat drug abuse, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Kothakota Sreenivasa Reddy, accompanied by medical students and doctors, initiated the ‘Say No to Drugs’ campaign on Thursday.

The launch event saw the active participation of nearly 2,000 students, doctors, and teaching staff in a spirited two-kilometer rally from Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Peerancheru, to the TSPA Junction.

Timed alongside the annual cultural festival, the rally was a joint endeavor by Shadan Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. VRK Women’s Medical College, and Ayaan Institute of Medical Sciences.

The energetic participants, holding banners and placards with the slogan ‘Say No to Drugs,’ marched in unity to raise awareness about the perils of drug abuse.

Expressing gratitude to Commissioner Sreenivasa Reddy for spearheading the campaign, doctors of SIMS highlighted the detrimental effects of drugs on the human body.

They appealed to the medical fraternity to actively engage in the fight against the drug menace, highlighting the need for robust measures and the moral responsibility to advance the campaign against drug abuse.