Hyderabad police constable booked after man dies evading traffic check

Hyderabad: A regular traffic check in Balanagar on Sunday afternoon, April 14, turned tragic when 34-year-old carpenter Joshi Babu died in an accident attempting to evade traffic police check.

The accident took place near the IDPL junction, where traffic police were checking vehicles. As per reports, traffic constable Gopal waved Babu’s motorcycle to stop.

Witnesses claim that the constable tried to physically restrain Babu by grabbing his collar, and he lost balance and fell on the road. A passing TGRTC bus then ran over him, killing him.

Also Read Man dies in road accident at Balanagar while evading police check

Babu’s relatives and family held the protest at the accident spot leading to a traffic jam on the Balanagar main road. The police stepped in using “light force” to disperse the crowd.

However, deputy commissioner of police, Medchal traffic, Gunasekhar stated that according to the CCTV footage the constable did not attempt to stop Babu physically. “However, Babu slowed down then sped up suddenly losing control before falling down,” TOI quoted Gunasekhar as saying.

A case has been filed against the police constable for negligence.

Babu, who is from Roda Mistry Nagar of Shapurnagar, leaves behind his wife and two children. According to reports, he was going to Balanagar after a call from his younger brother when the accident took place.