Hyderabad: Police constable job aspirants demand withdrawal of GO 46

Hyderabad: Scores of Telangana State Special Police (TSSP) constable job aspirants on Friday, January 12, held a protest during Praja Vani programme at at Jyotirao Phule Bhavan in Hyderabad demanding that the government scrap GO 46.

“With the implementation of GO 46, the government allocated 53 percent of jobs to Hyderabad. Consequently, candidates from Hyderabad secured employment with scores ranging from 60 to 70, while individuals in other districts, despite scoring 120 to 135 marks, faced challenges in securing jobs,” said one of the protesters.

Holding “Scrap GO 46” placards, the candidates asked the state government to conduct the job recruitment following 2016 and 2018 recruitment procedures.

Many demanded the government to revoke the GO 46 and declare the TSSP, communication, and IT job results again by following the merit system similar to the recruitments conducted in 2016 and 2018.