Hyderabad Police crack serial bike theft, seven vehicles siezed

Hyderabad: A 28-year-old man involved in serial bike theft cases in Hyderabad was arrested on Monday, July 13, and seven two-wheelers were recovered from him.

The accused, Shams Bilal, was apprehended during a joint operation by the Guddimalkapur Police and the Commissioner’s Task Force, Charminar Zone. Bilal is a resident of Talab Katta, Hyderabad, and a habitual offender who was involved in 18 previous cases of bike theft, the police said.

During interrogation, he confessed to committing multiple vehicle thefts after repeatedly returning to crime for making easy money.

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Based on his confession, the police recovered seven stolen two-wheelers and one mobile phone, collectively valued at approximately Rs 10 lakh. The recovered property is linked to theft cases registered at Gudimalkapur, Chaitanyapuri, Panjagutta, Masab Tank, Malakpet, Afzalgunj, Mehdipatnam and Nampally police stations.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Guddimalkapur Police said, “Bilal was arrested on Monday evening for ordinary theft under section 303 (A).”