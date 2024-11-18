Hyderabad police crack teen murder, boyfriend along with two others arrested

Hyderabad: The Miyapur police solved the mystery behind the kidnap and murder of a 17-year-old girl on Monday with the arrest of three people including her boyfriend.

The girl, whose name has not been revealed, stayed at Miyapur along with her parents. Six months ago, she went to a temple at Falaknuma where she met the accused Pollola Vigenesh alias Chintu, 22, a resident of Uppuguda. He shared his Instagram account details with the girl.

According to Kranthi Kumar, Station House Officer of Miyapur, Vigenesh confessed his love to the girl a month ago, and eventually, she began reciprocating his feelings.



Vigenesh went to Miyapur and took the girl with him without informing her parents about it. He kept the girl at the house of his friend Saketh at Chatrinaka.

“Vigenesh and the girl quarrelled when he found the latter was speaking over the phone with some men. Both of them patched up later,” said Kranthi Kumar.

On November 8, after the girl pressured Vigenesh to marry, he went and brought two garlands and a thaali.

They exchanged garlands and Vighenesh tied a thaali to her. He convinced her by telling that now they are married and she should not worry.

In the evening, when Saketh and his wife Nandini went away on some work, Vigenesh fought with the girl and banged her head on the wall. The girl suffered injuries and collapsed on the ground. He then took a saree and strangulated her resulting in her death.

“After confirming that the girl died, Vigenesh convinced Saketh and Nandini to help him in disposing of the body. They then took the body to an open place at Tukkuguda and dumped it there,” said Kranthi Kumar.

On suspicion, the police took into custody Vignesh, who admitted to have kidnapped and killed the victim. The police arrested Vignesh, Saketh and his wife Nandini.