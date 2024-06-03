Hyderabad: Police confirm suicide over suspicious death of 21-yr-old

Hyderabad: After the suspicions surrounding the death of a 21-year-old, the police confirmed the individual died by suicide due to financial issues.

The victim has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Uppuguda. According to the reports, he arrived at the lodge around 7 pm on Saturday night. At midnight, he was discovered hanging in his room.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kachiguda police said, “He hanged himself using his own belt as he was struggling financially. A case has been registered, and further investigation is ongoing.” He further added that the family of the victim has been notified.