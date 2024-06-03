Hyderabad: Police confirm suicide over suspicious death of 21-yr-old

According to the reports, he arrived at the lodge around 7 pm on Saturday night. At midnight, he was discovered hanging in his room

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2024 6:50 pm IST
7 students die by suicide post Inter results in Telangana

Hyderabad: After the suspicions surrounding the death of a 21-year-old, the police confirmed the individual died by suicide due to financial issues. 

The victim has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Uppuguda. According to the reports, he arrived at the lodge around 7 pm on Saturday night. At midnight, he was discovered hanging in his room.

Also Read
Hyderabad: 21-year-old found dead under suspicious circumstances

Speaking to Siasat.com, Kachiguda police said, “He hanged himself using his own belt as he was struggling financially. A case has been registered, and further investigation is  ongoing.” He further added that the family of the victim has been notified.

MS Education Academy
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published: 3rd June 2024 6:50 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button