Hyderabad Police holds awareness drives for anti-drug day

Hyderabad: To celebrate International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, Hyderabad City Police, on Thursday, June 25, conducted awareness programs in various schools and colleges, hosting interactive sessions and conducting rallies.

Nampally Police organised a drug awareness conference at Government Polytechnic College at Masab Tank, which saw participation from more than 200 students, faculty members and National Cadet Corps (NCC).

Police officers explained how drug addiction affects physical and mental health and has become an epidemic that is destroying the education and bright future of students, their families and society.

Students were made aware of the serious legal offences under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, which make possession, consumption, transportation and sale of drugs a punishable offence and were asked to immediately inform the police if anyone in their vicinity is selling or using drugs.

Everyone was encouraged to become ambassadors for the “Say No to Drugs” campaign and create awareness among their friends and family.

Meanwhile, Saifabad Police organised a drug awareness rally in the Chintal Basti area in coordination with Nirmala High School. More than 150 students and teachers participated in the rally, raising powerful anti-drug slogans to sensitise the public.

International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking is observed globally every year on June 26. Instituted by the United Nations, the day raises awareness about the physical and societal dangers of illicit drugs and strengthens international action for a drug-free world.