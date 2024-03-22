Hyderabad police impose section 144 ahead of Lok Sabha elections

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Kothakota Sreenivas Reddy issued an order on Thursday, enforcing Section 144 in the city.

The decision, in line with Election Commission guidelines dated June 8, 2023, aims to uphold public order and tranquility across Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Under the Section 144 decree, citizens are barred from carrying licensed arms throughout the election period. Additionally, the issuance of new arms licenses is suspended until the conclusion of the electoral process. Any display of arms during political rallies or gatherings in support of candidates is strictly prohibited.

Also Read Watch: Two Hyderabad women fight with armed robbers who entered house

The Hyderabad police order takes immediate effect and remains enforceable until June 6, coinciding with the Lok Sabha election timeline.

Commissioner Reddy invoked Section 21 of the Arms Act of 1959, urging the public to surrender firearms to local law enforcement or authorized arms dealers. This measure is intended to safeguard peace in both cities during the election period.

Failure to comply with the arms deposition directive outlined by the screening committee may result in penalties. However, licensed arms holders can retrieve their weapons post-June 6, following the culmination of the electoral proceedings.