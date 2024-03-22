Watch: Two Hyderabad women fight with armed robbers who entered house

In the CCTV footage, the two women can be seen bravely fighting off the robbers.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd March 2024 8:46 am IST
Two Hyderabad women fight with armed robbers who entered house
Two Hyderabad women fight with armed robbers (Image: X)

Hyderabad: A robbery attempt made in Hyderabad on Thursday evening failed when two women fought against armed robbers.

The incident occurred in Paigah Colony, Begumpet.

According to the details, the two robbers entered a house in Paigah Colony and began threatening the residents.

One of the occupants, a woman, and her daughter not only raised an alarm but also fought with the robbers.

In the CCTV footage, the two women can be seen bravely fighting off the robbers, thwarting their robbery attempt.

