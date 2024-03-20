Hyderabad student goes missing in US; family receives ransom call

Hyderabad: The family of a Hyderabad student, Abdul Mohammed, who has been missing in the US for the past 12 days, received a ransom call on Tuesday.

According to TOI, the caller claimed that Abdul had been kidnapped by a gang involved in drug trafficking and demanded money from Abdul’s father, Mohammed Saleem.

Hyderabad student missing in US since March 7

Abdul, 25 years old, went to Cleveland, US on a student visa in May 2023 and has been unreachable since March 7.

Subsequently, his relatives in the US filed a complaint with the police, and a lookout notice was issued.

On Tuesday, Abdul’s father, who resides in Nacharam, received a ransom call for USD 1200. However, the caller did not specify the mode of payment.

During the call, Saleem reported hearing a faint sound of a person crying, though he was uncertain whether it was his son.

Caller details passed on to US police

Following the call, Saleem forwarded the caller’s details to his relative in Washington to inform the US police.

Earlier, the police, in its lookout notice, described Abdul as 5’8” tall, weighing 150 pounds, and urged residents to report any sightings.

On March 18, family members also contacted the Indian Consulate in Chicago.

Currently, Abdul, the Hyderabad student, remains missing, and the US police are investigating the case.