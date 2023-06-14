Hyderabad police impose section 144 for SSC Supplementary Exam

Hyderabad: Ahead of the SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination scheduled to be held from June 14 to 22 June, Hyderabad police have imposed section 144 in various parts of the city.

The police have prohibited any kind of assembly of persons around 500 yards (approx. 500 meters) at all SSC Advanced Supplementary Examination centres. The order under section 144 will remain in force from 6 am on June 14 to 6 am on June 23.

The restrictions are imposed to minimise any occurrences of unforeseen incidents and maintain public order and peace.

According to Law and Order commissioner of police, Vikram Singh, CrPC Section 144 is invoked to prevent obstruction of any lawfully employed person or causing disturbance of public tranquillity or a riot or affray in the areas covered by certain police stations in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Police stations that fall under the purview of this section are Abids, Asif Nagar, Bahadurpura, Banjara Hills, Chatrinaka, Dabeerpura, Falaknuma, Golconda, Market, Nallakunta, Narayanguda, Saidabad, Tappachabutra and Tukaramgate.

However, the police officers on duty, military personnel on duty, home guards on duty, flying squad education department and bonafide funeral procession are exempted from the purview of the order.