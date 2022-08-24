Hyderabad police impose traffic restrictions in Old City

Hyderabad: The city police on Wednesday imposed traffic restrictions in the Old City due to the tense law and order situation due to protests against now suspended BJP MLA Raja Singh (after he made derogatory remarks on prophet Muhammad).

According to the Hyderabad police, traffic heading towards Malakpet and LB Nagar will be denied access from Puranapool Bridge and M.J.Bridge. Nayapool Bridge, Shivaji (Salar Jung) Bridge, Chaderghat Bridge, Chaderghat Causeway, and Moosaram Bagh Bridge will be closed, and traffic will be diverted to alternate routes.

Traffic from Moazzam Jahi Market will be diverted to the 100-foot road, Jiyaguda, Ramsingpura, Attapur, Aramgarh, Mylardevpally, and Chandrayangutta through Nayapool Bridge, MJ Bridge, and Puranapool Bridge.

Traffic from MJ Market to Old City through Nayapool Bridge and Shivaji Bridge would be routed through Rangamahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Tourist Jn, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, and Tarnaka.

Traffic going to Malakpet, Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar from Abids, Koti side via Chaderghat Bridge, Chaderghat Cause Way, Moosarambagh Bridge will be diverted towards Nimboliadda, Tourist Jn, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tarnaka or 6 No. Jn., Ramanthapur.

Traffic from the Old City to Abids, Koti, MJ Market, and Lakdikapul will be diverted via Nayapool Bridge, MJ Bridge, and Puranapool Bridge, and commuters are advised to take other routes to Chandrayangutta, Mailardevpally, Aramgarh, Attapur, Mehdipatnam, Masabtank, and Lakdikapul.

Traffic from Dilsukhnagar and LB Nagar will follow the route via Uppal, Tarnaka, Vidyanagar, Fever Hospital, and Barkathpura to Abids, Koti, and MJ Market through Moosarambagh, Chaderghat, and SJ Bridge.

For general traffic going towards Old City:

Ganesh idols travelling from Mangalhat/Goshamahal areas to Telangana’s South Zone/other districts are urged to utilise the following routes:

Idols will travel through 100 feet road, Jiyaguda, Ramsingpura, Attapur, Aramgarh, Mailardervpally, and Chandrayangutta before arriving in the ancient city. People going with Idols will go to Uppal, Dilsukhnagar, and LB Nagar via Afzalgunj, CBS, Ragmahal, Chaderghat, Nimboliadda, Barkathpura, Fever Hospital, Vidyanagar, Tanaka, and Habsiguda.

Citizens are requested to assist the Hyderabad Traffic Police.