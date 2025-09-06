Hyderabad police inducts women into mounted unit for first time

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police on Friday, September 5 inducted women officers into its mounted unit for the first time.

The Hyderabad commissioner of police, CV Anand announced 10 female constables from the the Armed Reserve, trained at the Goshamahal Mounted Unit, will now serve as mounted police officers.

“They will be deployed for bandobust, VIP security, and patrolling duties, marking a historic milestone in the country’s policing system,” Anand said.

The commissioner said the move aims to empower women and bring them to the forefront in all fields.

Meanwhile, the police dog squad is being expanded from 34 to 54 dogs to reduce workload and enhance operational efficiency. The new dogs, trained at the Integrated Intelligence Training Academy, will be deployed for narcotics and explosives detection as well as criminal tracking.

A special committee has been set up to ensure the procurement of high-quality dogs from reputed breeders.

As part of broader infrastructure development, the mounted ground and stables at Goshamahal will be shifted due to the upcoming Osmania General Hospital construction.

The government has allocated land and funds for new facilities spread over 11.5 acres, including stables, kennels, a parade ground, a City Security Wing building, and a vehicle impound yard. Tenders for the project will be finalised on September 8.