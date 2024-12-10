Hyderabad: Police intensify drive against tinted glasses, illegal sirens 

Hyderabad: A special enforcement drive to curb the use of heavily tinted glasses, black films, and unauthorized sirens on vehicles launched by the Rachakonda Traffic Police (RTP) on Monday launched across its jurisdiction.

Officials stated that the drive primarily targeted vehicles with black films on windows, which violate the Motor Vehicles Act. Traffic challans were issued to violators, and the films were removed on the spot. The RTP highlighted that using tinted glasses or black films beyond the permissible limit is a punishable offence and poses significant security risks.

The practice of using illegal sirens and pressure horns is also on the rise, prompting the inclusion of these violations in the drive. “Tinted glasses and unauthorized modifications not only breach the law but also endanger road safety,” officials said.

The Supreme Court in 2012 imposed a nationwide ban on black films on vehicle windows, allowing only factory-manufactured tinted glasses with light transmission of up to 70% for front and rear screens and 50% for side windows. Despite the ban, many vehicles in Hyderabad continue to use black-tinted windows.

Violators face fines of Rs.1,000, and traffic police have been actively removing the black films during inspections. Some high-end cars with built-in black screens or sunshades are also under scrutiny.

The RTP warned that tinted windows reduce visibility, increasing the risk of accidents, and reiterated its commitment to strict enforcement to ensure road safety.