Hyderabad police issue guidelines for Ganesh procession

Hyderabad: As the Ganesh festival approaches, Hyderabad police have issued several regulatory measures between September 7 and September 17 to maintain peace and public order.

In the notification, Hyderabad police said individuals responsible for installing Ganesh must secure prior police clearance before setting up pandals and initiating the immersion processions.

Clearance applications, including NOC (No Objection Certificates) from property owners and verified electrical connections by TGSPDCL, must be submitted through the official police website by September 6.

The use of loudspeakers will be strictly regulated, allowing only two box-type speakers per pandal. Additionally, both the organizers and the dealers supplying the equipment must secure police clearance.

Hyderabad police also instructed organizers to maintain noise levels within permissible limits, and no loudspeakers or public address systems are allowed between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM, following the Supreme Court’s guidelines.

Furthermore, organizers are also responsible for crowd management and safety at Ganesh Mandaps. They are required to appoint volunteers, who will wear identity badges, to handle queues and oversee worship activities, including lighting lamps and performing Aarthi.

Hyderabad Police highlighted the need for timely submission of the Form of Intimation, NOCs, and other certificates on the police website. Final arrangements will be discussed in meetings between organizers, station house officers, and divisional assistant commissioners before the festival begins.

However, private residences where idols are not accessible to the public are exempt from these regulations.

Moreover, organizers facing difficulties with the Intimation Form or related documents are advised to visit their local police station for assistance, or they can contact the Hyderabad City Police helpline at 8712665785.