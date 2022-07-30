Hyderabad: Police issue prohibitory orders at EAMCET, Intermediate, SSC test centres

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 30th July 2022 11:58 am IST
Hyderabad: A prohibitory order under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure will be in effect at all EAMCET, Intermediate advanced supplementary and SSC advanced supplementary test centres from August 1 to 10.

City Commissioner of Police CV Anand issued the orders on Saturday and informed that police officers, military personnel on duty, flying squad, education department officials and funeral processions were exempted from the orders.

The orders prohibit any assembly of persons around 500 yards at all the examination centres.

