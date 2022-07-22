Telangana open school society announces class 10, Inter results

Hyderabad: The Telangana Open School Society (TOSS) on Thursday announced class 10 and intermediate results. 51.96 percent candidates cleared SSC while 41.02 percent passed intermediate exams.

A total of 31,720 candidates took the SSC exam out of which 16,481 cleared it. There were 36,345 candidates who appeared for the intermediate exams, out of which only 14,910 passed. None of the intermediate candidates secured an A (91-100). Most candidates had average performance securing a F(41-50 marks).

Also Read Hyderabad wakes up to heavy rainfall; Traffic police issues advisory

The SSC students also displayed an average performance with 22 students securing a Grade Point Average (GPA) between 9 and 10. Most of the candidates 7,129 students secured a GPA of 3 and 5. The results have been declared on the TOSS website.

Candidates who wish to apply for reevaluation can do so between July 26 and August 5. The cost of reevaluation for intermediate students per subject is Rs 400. In case of class 10 students, it is Rs 350 per subject.