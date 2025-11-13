Hyderabad police issue strict directives to hotels, lodges

Hyderabad: In a recent meeting held between the Hyderabad police and owners of city hotels and lodges, strict directives were issued.

The meeting was led by Deputy Commissioner of Police (North Zone) S. Rashmi Perumal. It focused on ensuring all accommodations strictly adhere to the Telangana State Public Safety Act and other key regulations.

Key directives for hotels, lodges in Hyderabad

The police issued several mandatory guidelines. A primary requirement is the meticulous verification of guest identities.

The establishments must check and retain valid identification documents for every guest during check-in. This will ensure records are readily available for police inspection when requested.

Furthermore, maintaining a detailed and accurate visitor register is compulsory. Hotel and lodge managements are required to keep this register updated and submit daily guest information to their local police stations in Hyderabad.

These directives are aimed at helping authorities maintain public safety.

Enhanced security infrastructure

Another important directive was the installation of CCTV camera systems. All hotels and lodges must have functional cameras installed with a backup storage period that meets the minimum requirement set by the Public Safety Act.

To further strengthen security, managements were advised to deploy an adequate number of security guards.

They were also instructed to install security scanners, including doorframe metal detectors and handheld devices, at their premises to prevent potential threats.

The police also cautioned owners against allowing their properties to be used for any unlawful activities.

The meeting was attended by over one hundred hotel and lodge owners and managers from the North Zone in Hyderabad. Key police officials also attended the meeting.