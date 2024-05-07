Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory for PM Modi’s visit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory ahead of PM Narendra Modi’s visit on May 7 and 8.

Traffic will be diverted at some places in the city.

PM Modi’s route in Hyderabad

As PM Modi proceeds to Raj Bhavan from Begumpet Airport, there will be traffic restrictions between 7:50 pm and 8:25 pm on May 7.

He will reach Raj Bhavan via Airport Y Junction, take a right turn under PNT flyover, pass Shoppers Stop, Hyderabad Public School, the Begumpet Flyover, Green Lands, make a left turn at Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, pass Yashoda Hospital, and utilize the MMTS.

Traffic advisory issued by Hyderabad police for May 8

Between 8:35 am and 9:10 am on May 8, PM Modi will proceed to Begumpet Airport from Raj Bhavan, taking the route via MMTS, Yashoda Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Statue/Monappa Island Junction, make a right turn, pass Pragathi Bhavan, the Begumpet flyover, Hyderabad Public School, Shoppers Stop, under the PNT flyover, make a left turn, and proceed to Airport Y Junction.

Due to PM Modi’s visit to Hyderabad, the Hyderabad traffic police have requested residents to take note of his programs and plan their movements accordingly.