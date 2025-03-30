Hyderabad police issues traffic advisory for Eid Al-Fitr

Hyderabad: In anticipation of large gatherings for Eid Al-Fitr prayers, the Hyderabad police have issued a traffic advisory for March 31 between 7:00 am and 11:30 am.

Hyderabad police issue traffic advisory

The advisory warns of moderate congestion around major prayer sites, including Mir Alam Tank Eidgah near Zoo Park and the Hockey Ground in Hyderabad’s Masab Tank.

Traffic slowdowns are expected at key junctions such as Hyderabad’s Bahadurpura, Kalapather, Nawab Saheb Kunta, Shastripuram, Danamma Huts, Masab Tank, NMDC, Khaja Mansion, 1/12 Junction, and PTI Junction. Commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly to avoid delays.

The Hyderabad police urged citizens to stay updated through their official social media platforms. In case of emergencies, commuters can contact the traffic helpline at 9010203626 for assistance.

Eid Al-Fitr celebrations in Hyderabad, other Indian cities

After the announcement of the Eid Al-Fitr date, the markets in Hyderabad started gearing up for the rush tonight. Tomorrow, the celebrations will begin after offering namaz at mosques and Eidgahs in Hyderabad and other cities in India.

Earlier, the Telangana government and educational institutions declared holidays on March 31 and April 1 for Eid Al-Fitr and the “Following Day of Ramzan”.



