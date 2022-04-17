Hyderabad: Police job aspirants receive free coaching

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Shreya Srikonda  |   Published: 17th April 2022 7:18 pm IST
Rachakonda police inspecting examinations centres on Sunday.

Hyderabad: Free training classes were provided for police job aspirants by the Rachakonda police and district collectors of Rangareddy, Medchal, Yadadri Bhongir and philantropists.

Following the notification announcing jobs in the Telangana Police department, Rachakonda Commissioner of Police Mahesh Bhagwat on Sunday visited examination centres at Sri Chaitanya high school Nacharam, Avinash college L B Nagar and Sri Indu engineering college at Ibrahimpatnam.

Examinations were conducted for 9000 job aspirants at the venues as part of the screening test, which would make them eligible to avail free coaching. 6000 plus students physically appeared for exams.

Commissioner of Police (CP) Bhagwat spoke about the pre-recruitment classes previously provided by the Rachakonda Police Commissionerate, leading to many youth achieving their desired jobs.

The CP advised the youth to utilise the free coaching opportunity and achieve jobs. DCPs, Addl DCPs and other officers supervised arrangements.

