Hyderabad Police launch LED anti-drug awareness campaign

The initiative aims to spread awareness through innovative methods that resonate with students, commuters, and the general public.

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Group of people participating in a drug-free marathon awareness event on a busy street.

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to combat drug abuse and safeguard the future of youth, the Hyderabad City Police launched a comprehensive LED Anti-Drug Awareness campaign across multiple areas under Ramgopalpet, Nallagutta, MS Maktha, Lake View, and Secretariat limits.

The initiative aims to spread awareness through innovative methods that resonate with students, commuters, and the general public.

The campaign featured LED display vehicles that broadcast anti-drug videos and public announcements at schools, colleges, markets, bus stops, and other busy public places.

Subhan Bakery

Pamphlets and posters were posted in parks, educational institutions and residential colonies highlighting the dangers of drug abuse, the importance of community vigilance, and the role of citizens in reporting suspicious activities.

Group of people gathered on a street in Hyderabad, some wearing city police vests.
Crowd gathered at Charminar in Hyderabad during a celebration with balloons and flags.
Group of people protesting for a 3K march against MG-Free Telangana, holding banners and placards.
Man puts up anti-drug awareness poster on wall in Hyderabad.

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