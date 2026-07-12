Hyderabad Police launch LED anti-drug awareness campaign

Hyderabad: In a determined effort to combat drug abuse and safeguard the future of youth, the Hyderabad City Police launched a comprehensive LED Anti-Drug Awareness campaign across multiple areas under Ramgopalpet, Nallagutta, MS Maktha, Lake View, and Secretariat limits.

The initiative aims to spread awareness through innovative methods that resonate with students, commuters, and the general public.

The campaign featured LED display vehicles that broadcast anti-drug videos and public announcements at schools, colleges, markets, bus stops, and other busy public places.

Pamphlets and posters were posted in parks, educational institutions and residential colonies highlighting the dangers of drug abuse, the importance of community vigilance, and the role of citizens in reporting suspicious activities.