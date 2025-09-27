Hyderabad police launch new drive to protect women in public transport

Hyderabad: The Telangana Police Women Safety Wing has started a joint programme in association with different transport agencies to stop harassment of women on public and private transport.



The move is part of the Safe Mobility Initiative and is being conducted in association with the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, Metro Rail, Transport Department, and Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC).

The drive covers buses, metro trains, autos and private transport across Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda.

How can women report harassment?

Inform bus conductors or auto drivers.

Use the Metro alert system.

Call Dial 100 or 112 directly.

Conductors and drivers will act as first responders and will immediately alert emergency services. This will trigger a police response, including patrol teams and She Teams intervention.

Coordination between agencies

Each associate organisation will appoint a nodal officer to coordinate with the Women Safety Wing. The wing will also monitor complaints, investigations and outcomes to ensure proper action is taken.

Meanwhile, TGSRTC conductors will receive training to act as the first contact for complaints. Police patrolling units will respond quickly and hand over offenders to the She Teams for further investigation.

Quoting officials, the report also mentioned that harassment in crowded public spaces often goes unreported because offenders are strangers, and women feel that reporting will not help. The new framework is designed to change this by ensuring quick intervention and accountability.

The initiative reportedly aims to make reporting easier, ensure a quicker response, and also change public attitudes that have normalised eve-teasing and harassment over time.