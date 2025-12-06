Hyderabad police launch ‘Operation Kavach’ against anti social activities

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police launched Operation Kavach against anti-social activities, including drug trafficking, hawala transactions and others on Friday, December 5.

At least 5,000 police personnel were deployed across 150 strategic locations for intensive checks across Hyderabad. The special drive aims at enhancing public safety. The city police commissioner, VC Sajjanar, led the police teams in a vehicle checking drive near Gulzar Houz in the Old City.

He inspected around 25 vehicles during the exercise, questioning motorists and supervising the ground-level enforcement.

After supervising the field operation, Sajjanar inspected the law and order situation through CCTV cameras at the Integrated Command and Control Centre at Banjara Hills. Operation Kavach saw a coordinated mobilisation of multiple police wings, including Law & Order units, Traffic Police, Task Force teams, Armed Reserve (AR), Blue Colts, and City patrol squads.

Each checkpoint was strategically positioned at high-risk corridors, border entry points, crime-prone zones, and major traffic junctions.

In a post on X, Sajjanar said, “In a concerted effort to bolster law and order across Hyderabad City Police Commissionerate, an extensive naka bandi, ‘Operation Kavach’, is being carried out today from 10:30 p.m.”

— V.C. Sajjanar, IPS (@SajjanarVC) December 5, 2025

The Hyderabad police have urged residents to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activity. It further said that public cooperation is vital in maintaining law and order and preventing crime.

Police also indicated that similar large-scale surprise operations will be conducted regularly as part of a sustained strategy to keep criminal activities in check.